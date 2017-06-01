I-40 shut down near Statesville after crash reportedly involving motorcycles

Highway I-40 in Iredell County was closed Thursday afternoon due to a reported crash involving multiple motorcycles.

The wreck happened at 4:13 p.m. on westbound I-40 at mile marker 158, near Statesville.

Highway Patrol said injuries were reported in the wreck, but would not comment on the extent of the injuries.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash.

From WBTV's Sky3, there appeared to be significant traffic backups. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

We are working to gather more information.

