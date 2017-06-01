Driver being sought in fatal hit-and-run on I-40 near Statesville

Highway I-40 in Iredell County was closed Thursday afternoon due to a fatal hit-and-run, Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened at 4:13 p.m. on westbound I-40 at mile marker 158, near Statesville. The crash is reported to involve multiple motorcycles.

Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed in this wreck. Officials have not said whether there were other injuries or fatalities reported in this crash.

Troopers said they are looking for a white 2007 Toyota Sienna towing an aluminum trailer with NC tag ZZR-9037.

The Toyota Sienna was last seen heading northbound on I-77 from Statesville, according to Highway Patrol.

From WBTV's Sky3, there appeared to be significant traffic backups. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

No other information has been released.

