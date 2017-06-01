Police: Drunk driver hits car injuring two, then leaves scene

Police in Spencer say a drunk driver rammed his car into a car carrying three people, then briefly left the scene of the crash.

According to the report, Keri Camps, 26, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet when he approached the intersection of Jefferson and N. Salisbury Avenue near the Bojangles in Spencer just before 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Camps did not stop for the red light or the traffic that was waiting there, and ran into a 2002 Honda carrying three people.

Two people in the Honda were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment.

After the crash, police say Camps kept going, driving approximately 200 yards up the bridge that crosses the railroad tracks and over to East Spencer.

Camps was charged with driving while impaired, driving with license revoked and felony hit and run with personal injury. Bond was set at $10,000.

