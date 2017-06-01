Charlotte Frito-Lay plant evacuated, flames and smoke reported

Flames and smoke were visible on the roof of the Charlotte Frito-Lay plant Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The plant is located in the 2900 block of Nevada Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted around 3:10 p.m. that the plant was being evacuated.

Structure Fire; 2900 block of Nevada Blvd; commercial building with smoke & fire showing on roof; Station 26 area; evacuation in progress — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 1, 2017

No one was injured, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters said the fire started in a exhaust vent of a potato chip fryer. Crews said the fire was contained to the vent.

Update Structure Fire; 2900 Nevada Blvd; fire in exhaust vent of a potato chip fryer; fire is contained to the vent; no injuries; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 1, 2017

In March, police said a large collection of ammunition and explosives were found at the Charlotte Frito-Lay plant.

