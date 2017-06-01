Rock Hill elementary student left on school bus for two hours, driver suspended

A Rock Hill school bus driver has been suspended when a elementary school student was accidentally left on the school bus for two hours Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with Rock Hill Schools said the student was found on the school bus around 10:30 a.m. at the district's transportation center. The student was on the bus for nearly two hours before being found by staff members.

The district said the student had fallen asleep underneath a seat on the bus during the morning route around 8:30 a.m. The student woke up when the bus returned to the transportation center and was then spotted by another driver who was beginning the afternoon pickup routes, according to Rock Hill Schools.

The driver saw the student standing near the door and helped him get off the bus, the spokesperson said.

Rock Hill Schools released this statement Thursday afternoon:

During the post route check of the bus at 8:30 a.m., the driver did not see the student sleeping under the seat. We regret this happened and are thankful the student was not harmed.

The student attends Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies, the spokesperson said.

Rock Hill Schools said the student was checked by staff at the transportation center and returned to school by 10:45 a.m. where he was then checked again by the school nurse. The boy's mother then picked him up, school officials said.

School officials said Wednesday was a half-day for students and elementary students were dismissed at 11 a.m.

Officials did not say how long the driver will be suspended or whether the driver was suspended with pay.

