Teen arrested in connection to fatal Charlotte motel shooting

A teen has been arrested for his involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred at a northeast Charlotte motel Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 23-year-old Bobby Edward Wesley, Jr. was found found dead inside a motel room with an apparent gunshot wound around 5:30 a.m. at the Travelers Inn in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, near Sugar Creek Road.

On Thursday, police charged 16-year-old Danigel Cowan with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection to this shooting.

PREVIOUS: Man killed, teen injured in northeast Charlotte motel shooting

CMPD said another teen was found injured at the scene. Police say the teen was hit on the head with a gun.

There's no word on a possible motive or any signs of forced entry.

The motel has several surveillance cameras. Staff said the motel provides lodging on a daily basis, not long-term and that identification is checked with each guest reservation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-732-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.