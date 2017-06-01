Crash shuts down part of I-77 in Iredell County - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash shuts down part of I-77 in Iredell County

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A crash shut down part of Interstate 77 southbound in Iredell County Thursday afternoon. 

According to NCDOT, the wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-77 at mile marker 31.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash. 

