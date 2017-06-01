Pageland police chief, captain accused in break-in of employee's home

A police chief and captain with the Pageland Police Department have both been named as subjects in a breaking and entering incident in Chesterfield County Monday.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.

The victim told deputies that he had come home to find several items knocked over and his duty belt and radio stolen.

The victim said that Greelee and Dean Short, who is the police captain with the Pageland Police Department, was at his home to discuss why he was late to work, according to deputies. The victim told the sheriff's office that Greenlee confessed to having the victim's duty belt and radio.

So far, no charges have been filed against Greenlee or Short. Greenlee and Short may face possible burglary and breaking and entering charges, according to deputies.

