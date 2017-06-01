Tree falls on Union County trailer with woman inside

A woman was able to escape safely after a tree fell on her trailer in Union County Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Hopewell Church Road.

The woman said she was about to take a shower when she heard a loud noise. She says the tree fell at the door of the trailer and she wasn't able to get out.

A family friend and first responders were able to help the woman climb out of the window.

The woman wasn't hurt, just shaken up. She says she was worried earlier that the tree may fall due to the rain Wednesday night.

