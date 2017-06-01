Man wanted for several crimes in Charlotte arrested

A man wanted for several crimes in Charlotte, including cutting off his electronic monitor device, was arrested Thursday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 31-year-old James Avery Cunningham cut off his electronic monitor device on April 8. Cunningham was court ordered to wear the monitoring device as a condition of his pretrial release.

Cunningham was additionally wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm and damage to property.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Charlotte man wanted for multiple crimes, cuts off electronic monitor device

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.