Police: Teen arrested after couple kidnapped, sexually assaulted and robbed in uptown Charlotte

A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say the couple was returning to their hotel in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning and was walking along the 200-block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were approached by a man with a gun.

That man, later identified as 19-year-old Tevin Quayshawn Williams, then forced the couple into an alley, bound the man and sexually assaulted the woman. He then reportedly robbed the couple and ran from the scene. He reportedly took their clothes, cellphones and wallets when he left.

The couple, according to police, were able to run to a nearby hotel and call 911. Officers say they were able to provide a "very detailed" description of the man.

Officers in the area began searching for the man with the police helicopter and K9 units. They later spotted him near Trade and Tryon streets in uptown Charlotte and say he appeared to be trying to avoid officers.

He was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Williams was charged with two counts of 1st degree rape, three counts of 1st degree sex offense, two counts of 1st degree kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.

Arrest records show he was also charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and urinating in public.

Investigators say Williams was recently released from prison on a string of robberies from 2015.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.