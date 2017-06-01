To Die For Fat-Burning, Healthy Nachos - | WBTV Charlotte

To Die For Fat-Burning, Healthy Nachos

Presented by Ali Brigham ~ Masters Certified Nutritionist, Fitness Instructor & Holistic Health Coach

TO DIE FOR FAT-BURNING, HEALTHY NACHOS 

1/2 bag organic sprouted blue corn chips

1/2 block aged sharp cheddar

1 can organic black beans

1 cup cooked, shredded organic chicken

2 cups (equal parts) diced organic fresh tomatoes, onions, pepper, scallions and cilantro

A dollop of sour cream

hot sauce or salsa for taste 

Layer chips, shredded cheese and black beans on parchment-lined baking sheet.  Heat in 300-350 degree oven until cheese melts.  Remove from oven and sprinkle on remaining ingredients.  Serve with sour cream and salsa.  

