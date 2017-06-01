Sweet Tea & Honeysuckle Funnel Cake

Presented by Chef Ashley Boyd, 300 East and Heritage Food & Drink
Makes 6
Honeysuckle & Tea Syrup
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
2 packed cups honeysuckle blossoms
2 bags black tea
Pinch salt
Funnel Cake Batter
2 eggs
2 Tablespoons sugar
1 cup whole milk
1 cup water
3 cups all purpose flour
1 Tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
For frying
Vegetable oil or shortening
To serve
Paper plates
Powdered sugar
Fresh honeysuckle blossoms
For syrup: Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in blossoms. Set pan in an ice-water bath and stir until completely cooled. Add tea bags and steep in refrigerator overnight. Strain.
For funnel cake: Heat about 1.5 inches oil or shortening until very hot - 365-375F. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, milk, and water. In a separate bowl whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Sprinkle over egg mixture and whisk until smooth. Pour into a squeeze bottle with a wide opening. Alternately, a funnel or a heavy zip bag with a corner snipped off can be used to make the cakes.
To fry and serve: When oil has reached proper temperature, use squeeze bottle to drizzle approximately half a cup batter into oil. Fry for 1-2 minutes until golden, then flip with tongs and continue to fry until golden all over. Remove to paper towels to drain, or directly onto paper plates. Drizzle hot funnel cake generously with honeysuckle syrup and dredge with powdered sugar. Garnish with honeysuckle blossoms if desired and serve hot.