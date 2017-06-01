Sweet Tea & Honeysuckle Funnel Cake

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Presented by Chef Ashley Boyd, 300 East and Heritage Food & Drink

Makes 6

Honeysuckle & Tea Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 packed cups honeysuckle blossoms

2 bags black tea

Pinch salt

Funnel Cake Batter

2 eggs

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 cup whole milk

1 cup water

3 cups all purpose flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

For frying

Vegetable oil or shortening

To serve

Paper plates

Powdered sugar

Fresh honeysuckle blossoms

For syrup: Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in blossoms. Set pan in an ice-water bath and stir until completely cooled. Add tea bags and steep in refrigerator overnight. Strain.

For funnel cake: Heat about 1.5 inches oil or shortening until very hot - 365-375F. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, milk, and water. In a separate bowl whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Sprinkle over egg mixture and whisk until smooth. Pour into a squeeze bottle with a wide opening. Alternately, a funnel or a heavy zip bag with a corner snipped off can be used to make the cakes.

To fry and serve: When oil has reached proper temperature, use squeeze bottle to drizzle approximately half a cup batter into oil. Fry for 1-2 minutes until golden, then flip with tongs and continue to fry until golden all over. Remove to paper towels to drain, or directly onto paper plates. Drizzle hot funnel cake generously with honeysuckle syrup and dredge with powdered sugar. Garnish with honeysuckle blossoms if desired and serve hot.