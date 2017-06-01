Victim ID'd, man charged with murder in in deadly Gastonia shooting

Two people are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man outside a plasma donation center in Gastonia Thursday morning.

Gastonia police say they were called to the shooting around 9:47 a.m. in the 500-block of North New Hope Road, at KEDPLASMA. An argument reportedly ensued between a group of people and a man, later identified as 39-year-old Demetrius Terrell Wheeling, was shot.

Wheeling was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Police said they took a person of interest, 28-year-old Adrian Martel Curry, into custody for questioning and were searching for a second person.

Curry was later charged with first-degree murder. There is no word on the second subject.

Investigators say Wheeling, of Clover, SC, and Curry knew each other but did not give further details.

