One in custody, one being sought in deadly Gastonia shooting

Two people are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man outside a plasma donation center in Gastonia Thursday morning.

Gastonia police say they were called to the shooting around 9:47 a.m. in the 500-block of North New Hope Road, at KEDPLASMA. An argument reportedly ensued between a group of people and a man was shot.

He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Police said they took a person of interest into custody for questioning and are actively searching for a second person.

No names or possible motives have been released.

