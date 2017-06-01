One arrested, another being sought in Gastonia shooting

One person has been arrested and another is being sought in a Gastonia shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

Gastonia police say they were called to the shooting around 9:47 a.m. along the 500-block of North New Hope Road. WBTV's Sky3 showed this was at the KEDPLASMA, a blood donation center.

Gaston County Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) took one person to the hospital in critical condition.

No names or possible motives have been released.

