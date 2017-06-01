Investigators responding to shooting in Gaston County - | WBTV Charlotte

Investigators responding to shooting in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Investigators are responding to a shooting in Gaston County with injuries.

According to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services (GEMS), the shooting took place along the 500-block of North New Hope Road. WBTV has learned at least one person is being treated for injuries.

WBTV is working to gather more information.

