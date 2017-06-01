Two schools in south Charlotte temporarily locked down after nearby shooting

One person was injured in an accidental shooting in south Charlotte Thursday morning, prompting a lockdown at two nearby high schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was shot in the leg in the 8600 block of Park Road. Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center.

South Mecklenburg High School, located in the 8900 block of Park Road, was placed on lockdown, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

A short time later, Charlotte Catholic High School, located on Johnston Road, was also placed on lockdown. The lockdown at Charlotte Catholic was lifted around 9:50 a.m.

Below is the message that was sent out by the school:

"CCHS is on a lock-in due to an incident at South Meck. All exterior doors to school are locked and secured. Classes will continue as usual. If your child is scheduled to be dismissed, the parent must escort child from school. We will alert you when lock-in concludes as recommended by CMPD."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.