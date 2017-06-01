South Meck HS on lockdown following nearby shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in south Charlotte Thursday morning, prompting a lockdown at a nearby high school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was shot in the leg in the 8600 block of Park Road. Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center.

South Mecklenburg High School, located in the 8900 block of Park Road, was placed on lockdown, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

We're working to gather more information surrounding the shooting.

The man shot is expected to be OK.

