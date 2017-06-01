Four schools in south Charlotte temporarily locked down after nearby shooting

A teen was injured in an accidental shooting in south Charlotte Thursday morning, prompting a lockdown at four nearby schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Officers said a 17-year-old was shot in the leg around 8 a.m. on Hamlin Park Drive and Park Road near the Quail Corners Shopping Center at a CATS bus stop.

Nearby South Mecklenburg High School, located in the 8900 block of Park Road, was placed on lockdown.

A short time later, Charlotte Catholic High School, located on Johnston Road, was also placed on lockdown. The lockdown at Charlotte Catholic was lifted around 9:50 a.m.

Smithfield Elementary and Quail Hollow Middle schools were also placed on lockdown. All schools dismissed at normal times.

Below is the message that was sent out by the school:

"CCHS is on a lock-in due to an incident at South Meck. All exterior doors to school are locked and secured. Classes will continue as usual. If your child is scheduled to be dismissed, the parent must escort child from school. We will alert you when lock-in concludes as recommended by CMPD."

The teen went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

Students told WBTV the victim is a former student who attended South Mecklenburg High School, but does not attend the school any longer.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

