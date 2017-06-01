East Charlotte apartment fire under investigation

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out at an apartment in the 7000 block of Snow Lane.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was shot in the leg in the 8600 block of Park Road. Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center.More >>
The hurricane struck in October. In December, the North Carolina General Assembly met in a special session to approve a funding package.More >>
Provided to WBTV by Rowan Public Library: This Saturday, Salisbury resident Ashley Farmer gets the rare opportunity to share her talents with her hometown. “I don’t get to perform [in Salisbury] very often,” she says.More >>
Thursday morning, police announced 19-year-old Joshua Armstrong was being charged in the case.More >>
