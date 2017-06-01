East Charlotte apartment fire under investigation

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department says it happened an apartment in the 7000 block of Snow Lane. Firefighters reported smoke showing when they arrived, just before 8 a.m.

Structure Fire; 7008 Snow Ln; Apartment; smoke showing; Station 23's area; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 1, 2017

One person was treated on scene by Medic, firefighters say. That person's condition wasn't released.

Firefighters say it took around 27 firefighters 21 minutes to control the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

