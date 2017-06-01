Storms leave hundreds without power in Charlotte area

Hundreds of people woke up without power in the Charlotte area after storms blew through Wednesday night.

One of the hardest areas hit was in near Albemarle Road area, where it appeared a large tree fell near the intersection of Harrisburg Road. Crews worked to remove the tree and get lines back up.

Another tree fell nearby, on Manchester Lane, causing more outages and traffic issues overnight.

By 6:30 a.m., Duke Energy crews were able to bring the number of homes without power down to around 700.

The outages were first reported just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

CLICK HERE to view Duke Energy's Outage map.

According to the outage map, crews expect to have power restored to the homes by 7 p.m. Thursday.

