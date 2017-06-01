Teen facing arson charges in CPCC, Amelie's fires

A teen was arrested in connection to Wednesday fires on a Central Piedmont Community College campus and at an Amelie's French Bakery.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a fire was set around 8:40 a.m. in a trash can a CPCC building on Elizabeth Avenue. Several hours later, around 1 p.m., paper towels were set on fire inside the Amelie's on North Davidson Street, police say.

Thursday morning, police announced 19-year-old Joshua Armstrong was being charged in the case.

Armstrong faces charges of second-degree arson. He is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m.

