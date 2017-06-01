Crash takes down power lines, shuts down east Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash takes down power lines, shuts down east Charlotte road

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A crash took down power lines in east Charlotte Thursday morning. 

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Eastway Drive at Sugar Creek Road, shutting the area down. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the light pole. 

No other vehicles were involved. 

