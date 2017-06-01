Good morning to you on this Thursday, the first day of June 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

Here’s a brief look at some of the other stories we’re following for you this morning:

Storm Damage: We’ll show you the impact storms late yesterday had across the area. Micah Smith will be LIVE with details.

Police need your help finding a missing woman from Charlotte. Cynthia Lattimore was last seen Tuesday morning.

We have new surveillance photos that show people breaking into a Matthews pawn shop and getting away with a number of guns.

New information this morning in the case of a five-year-old boy who drowned in an apartment complex pool in Statesville.

We’ll tell you why you’re going to see more Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers walking around in NoDa and Plaza Midwood.

We’re going to show you a first-of-its-kind water park about to celebrate its grand opening in Myrtle Beach.

And new video of Tiger Woods being arrested.

Plus…Kristen Miranda is in the Alert Center, monitoring multiple news sources so you are the FIRST to get breaking news and news just that’s just in.

Today is the official start of hurricane season. You’ll get the certified most accurate forecast from meteorologist Al Conklin.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce. Hope to see you then.