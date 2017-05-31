Bear reportedly struck by car in Matthews Wednesday night

A driver in south Charlotte got quite the scare Wednesday night when they hit a bear with his vehicle.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on I-485 near Exit 57, the Providence Road exit. The driver told troopers that the bear ran off into nearby woods after being hit. The driver, Kaleb Romero, was not injured.

"I was just driving down the highway in the left lane," said driver Caleb Romero. "Out of the corner of my eye I just see this black bear - probably like 110 pounds - ran out right in front of me. Slammed on my breaks, smoked it."

Romero said his airbag deployed and he didn't see exactly where the bear went. He said the impact instantly stopped his car.

The vehicle involved suffered very heavy front-end damage. Officials at the scene said what appeared to be fur was found in the vehicle's grill.

This is one of several bear sightings in recent days, and the second near I-485 where, a bear was spotted on Tuesday.

A bear was also spotted several times in Union County over the past weekend.

There is no word if the bear the driver hit Wednesday is believed to be the same one spotted on Tuesday.

