Thursday at 6: State, community leaders question where state flood relief money has gone

State and local leaders are asking questions about what has happened to the $200 million set aside by lawmakers to help recover from the storm damage

and flooding brought by Hurricane Matthew last fall.

The hurricane struck in October. In December, the North Carolina General Assembly met in a special session to approve a funding package.

Now, more than five months since the money was approved, leaders in communities impacted by the storm as well as lawmakers who wrote the check say they have yet to see the state funds put to use.

Chuck Allen is the Mayor of Goldsboro. His town was hit hard by flash flooding after the hurricane.

On a recent day in May, Allen drove through neighborhoods most affected by the flooding. Houses with orange spray paint and signs announcing the houses had been condemned still dotted the otherwise quiet rows of houses. Some of the people who once lived in those houses are still living in hotels, Allen said.

Allen said he was not aware of any state funding that had been delivered to help his city.

"I’m not going to tell you that we haven’t but, to my knowledge, I don’t think much of the state money has been spent yet," Allen said. "I

do know that the new governor, Governor Cooper, his secretary were here and they said, you know, ‘we’re going to work on getting the program together.’

That’s been a few month ago and so I’m sure someone’s working on it."

Late last week, House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) said Republican leaders in the House of Representatives were still waiting for a breakdown of how the $200 million had been spent. The request was made three weeks ago.

Watch WBTV News on Thursday night at 6 p.m. as we sit down with the director of North Carolina Emergency Management and ask where that money is and why local leaders like Mayor Allen in Goldsboro say they're still waiting to receive the help that has been promised from the state.

