CMPD officers begin new bike and foot patrol effort in Plaza Midwood

The bars and restaurants of NoDa and Plaza Midwood will have some new visitors this summer. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers will be patrolling the area from Wednesday to Saturday nights.

“We’re just coming to introduce ourselves. We’re going to be out here all summer riding around," said one officer.

The new patrols are part of an effort to fight crime by taking the officers out of their vehicles and on foot. CMPD is hoping the face-to-face interaction will keep people safer in those areas.

“Without the public’s help, we can’t do very much at all. So we depend on the public to help us," Lt. Luke Sell of the Eastway Division said.

The first patrol was in Plaza Midwood tonight. Three CMPD officers hit the Plaza Midwood pavement, simply to strike up some conversation.

Sell said they want to break the barrier of the car door.

"Get out of the car and actually do some things with the community," Sell said. "Let the community feel like they can talk to us."

The officers stopped to talk to DJ Fleming, a bouncer at Thomas Street Tavern in Plaza Midwood.

“They came in, offering to escort us to our cars and make sure we’re safe," Fleming said.

The officers even played corn hole with people at the Pizza Peel.

CMPD has seen an increase in car break-ins, robberies and assaults in these areas, and they’re still trying to solve the October homicide of Ketie Jones that remains a mystery.

“In the alleyways and stuff, it’s been kind of unsafe for people," Fleming said.

Ketie Jones was shot and killed behind a Plaza Midwood business in October of 2016.

“We hope that our presence out there will help stop some of that from ever happening again," Sell said.

People come to Plaza Midwood to have a good time and CMPD hopes to make this place safer with every push of a pedal.

