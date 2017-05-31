Tiger's arrest

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Police in Jupiter, Florida just released dash cam video of Tiger Woods’ arrest. In it, he’s forced to walk a straight line and perform other sobriety tests. Tiger appears unsteady and was confused about where he was, according to police. He has since said he was under the influence of painkillers for his back injury.

Sheer fright for passengers on a flight from New York to San Francisco when a laptop caught fire in the overhead. Officials blame it on a lithium battery overheating. According to the FAA, this is the 12th onboard fire caused by lithium batteries this year.

President Trump is set to make a major announcement tomorrow at the White House about climate change. He may pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord—an agreement among many nations curbing environmental pollution.

Also, tonight, you’ll see how a woman using a Myers Park ATM in broad daylight foils an attempted robbery. My Crime Stoppers investigation reveals how her fear of seeing a man with a gun trying to get into her car actually helped her make a safe getaway.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!