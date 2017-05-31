Former East Lincoln coach Mike Byus lands job in West Virginia

Mike Byus announced his retirement from East Lincoln High School back in February but will have a new job in West Virginia for the 2017 season. He will take over as head coach of Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, WV.

Byus is originally from Madison, WV and will now be just 2 hours from his hometown and much closer to family.

Parkersburg has had tremendous success in the past as they have won 11 state championships. In the last 5 seasons, they have only had 1 winning season.

In his 12 years at East Lincoln, Byus never had a losing season and won 134 games and 2 state championships (2012 & 2014).

In 30 years of coaching, Byus has amassed a record of 210-104.

