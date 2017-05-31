One seriously injured in rollover crash in south Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries in a rollover wreck in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, MEDIC said.

The rollover wreck occurred just before 7 p.m. in a parking lot near the Arboretum on Pineville-Matthews Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

