One seriously injured in rollover crash in south Charlotte

One seriously injured in rollover crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries in a rollover wreck in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, MEDIC said. 

The rollover wreck occurred just before 7 p.m. in a parking lot near the Arboretum on Pineville-Matthews Road. 

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No other information has been released. 

