Molly's Kids: 'One day at a time' for Hickory's Gabriel Revis

Just heard from Gabriel Revis’s mom, April. She wants you to know her miracle son in Hickory is “taking it one day at a time.”

Maybe you remember Little Man? He was diagnosed with Roberts Syndrome when born. That’s a rare disease that leads to malformation of the skull, face, legs and arms. Doctors said he had days to live. He’s now two years old. In the past three months he has been in the hospital ten times, but April says he’s also trying to stand up on his own (which has never happened) and scoot around the house. He weighs 19 pounds.

“There are struggles,” April said. “His lungs have gotten weaker and only one of his kidneys work now, but I’m positive. I am always positive.”

That’s a very true statement. I say that from knowing April since we first started featuring Gabriel in 2015 - she has never said anything but hopeful things. She’s a hard-working single mom who brought Gabe to our first annual #MollysKids Christmas party last year. He was everyone’s immediate friend.

April sent a few recent pictures of Gabriel - this one from his last T-ball game this year.

We always love updates. Thanks, April. We know your son is loved by many.

#MollysKids

PS - Read Gabriel’s original post from 2015 here → http://tinyurl.com/hkjvro9.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

