Missing Charlotte woman in need of medication

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman they say needs medication.

Cynthia Lattimore, 59, was reported missing from the 7500 block of Timber Commons Lane at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday.

Family members told officers that Lattimore was last seen at her home around 8 a.m. Tuesday and had not returned. There is concern for her safety since she has not taken her medication in several days.

Lattimore is described as a black female, 5'7" tall and weighing 180 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Lattimore is asked to immediately call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

