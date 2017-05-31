Disney·Pixar and NASCAR come together for 'Cars 3' screening at historic Gem Theather

Last week, NASCAR made a pit stop at the historic Gem Theater in Kannapolis for a red carpet premiere of Disney·Pixar's "Cars 3."

Plenty of stars from the NASCAR community came out for the showing, and many of them even voiced characters in the movie ranging from legends like Junior Johnson to some of the young guns of the sport like Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Darrell Wallace Jr, and Daniel Suarez.

The movie will be in theater's June 16.

