Take 3 Episode 15: Will Tiger Woods make a comeback? - | WBTV Charlotte

Take 3 Episode 15: Will Tiger Woods make a comeback?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

On this week's episode of Take 3, Ashley and Nate discuss NASCAR & 10 Days of Thunder at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NBA Playoffs and Tiger Woods.

You can watch Take 3 With WBTV Sports exclusively on WBTV.com and on the WBTV Sports and News App.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly