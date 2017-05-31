SHARE ALERT: Child's stuffed puppy left behind at Charlotte airport

If you’ve ever misplaced something important to you, you know how frustrating it can be. In this case, it’s likely more heartbreaking, because the missing item is a well-worn stuffed puppy, likely belonging to a child.

A woman from Michigan found the stuffed animal in the baggage claim area of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Sunday.

She turned it into the baggage counter at American Airlines, but not before taking photos of it and posting it on Craigslist.

The woman says she hopes the owner is found and believes a child must surely be missing the adorable animal.

We can only hope this might help reunite the lost puppy with its owner.

