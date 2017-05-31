Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gaston, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Gaston, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties until 5:15 p.m.

The warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm developed about nine miles west of Huntersville and just northeast of Stanley and moving southeast at 30 mph.

The National Weather Service says to expect minor hail damage to vehicles in certain areas and potential damage to trees and power lines from strong winds.

