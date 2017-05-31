Concord home destroyed in two-alarm fire

A two-story home was destroyed in a two-alarm fire in Cabarrus County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred around 3:40 p.m. at a home in the 11600 block of Baystone Place in Concord.

The Harrisburg Fire Department tweeted that a second alarm was sounded around 3:46 p.m.

Multiple crews are on scene, according to Harrisburg Fire.

No one was home when the fire started, firefighters said.

Crews have not said what started the fire.

