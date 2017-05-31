Davidson Opens NCAA Regional in Chapel Hill

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Davidson, the 2017 Atlantic 10 Champions, will make its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance Friday when the Wildcats take on No. 2 national seed and regional host North Carolina at 6 p.m. on WatchESPN.

Davidson, which enters with a school-record 32 wins, will be the region’s No. 4 seed, while No. 2 seed Florida Gulf Coast (42-18) and No. 3 seed Michigan (42-15) will meet in a 1 p.m. first pitch at Boshamer Stadium.

In addition to its only championship in the program’s 115-year existence, baseball is the school's first team to capture an A-10 tournament title since joining the league in July of 2014, after 74 years in the Southern Conference.

After forcing an if necessary game earlier in the day, Davidson knocked off top-seeded VCU, 11-4, in the finals of the 2017 Atlantic 10 Baseball Tournament Saturday night at Billikens Sports Complex.



A year ago, the Wildcats became the league’s first No. 6 seed to advance to the tournament finals before bettering the feat this season.

North Carolina, which comes in 47-12 overall, rallied in the ninth and later edged the Wildcats, 7-6, in 10 innings earlier this season.



2017 NCAA BASEBALL REGIONAL INFORMATION

June 2-5 | Chapel Hill, N.C.



Friday, June 2

Game 1 - No. 2 Florida Gulf Coach vs. No. 3 Michigan - 1 p.m. (WatchESPN)

Game 2 - No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Davidson - 6 p.m. (WatchESPN)

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 - Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 - TBA

Game 4 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - TBA

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 - TBA

Game 6 - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 - TBA

Monday, June 5

Game 7 - If Necessary - TBA

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics