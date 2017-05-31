Iredell Co man charged with sex crimes against child - | WBTV Charlotte

Iredell Co man charged with sex crimes against child

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Iredell County man has been jailed on several charges of sex crimes against a child Wednesday, deputies said. 

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Michael Shane Amoedo was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of statutory rape of a child and two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child.

Deputies said Amoedo and the alleged victim knew each other. 

Amoedo was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $300,000 secure bond. 

