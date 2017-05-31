TeamNOSugar 21-day challenge: What I learned

The fire occurred around 3:40 p.m. at a home in the 11600 block of Baystone Place in Concord.More >>
The fire occurred around 3:40 p.m. at a home in the 11600 block of Baystone Place in Concord.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Gaston, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties until 5:15 p.m.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Gaston, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties until 5:15 p.m.More >>
A Facebook user posted a video showing the jumps.More >>
A Facebook user posted a video showing the jumps.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of Shopton Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of Shopton Road.More >>
Sophia requires thousands of dollars of around the clock care per month that's provided in part by a state CCAP program, which is funded by Medicaid.More >>
Sophia requires thousands of dollars of around the clock care per month that's provided in part by a state CCAP program, which is funded by Medicaid.More >>