Concrete barriers in place after bikers jump collapsed Caldwell County bridge

Crews put up concrete barriers Wednesday to a deter a couple of bikers from jumping a collapsed bridge in Caldwell County.

Falls Avenue Bridge in Granite Falls was shut down about a year ago and part of it has since collapsed, falling into Mill Pond. The missing section created a gap, leaving a space that appeared to attract some bike riders.

A Facebook user posted a video showing the jumps.

The Department of Transportation put up new concrete barriers and bolted them to the concrete in hopes of deterring the riders.

WBTV's Steve Ohnesorge is hoping to get more information from the bikers.

The bikers used ramp to jump over the chasm at the Falls Ave Bridge. Am wanting to talk with the riders!#daredevils pic.twitter.com/Y03gaGqBEf — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 31, 2017

The bridge was shut down in October 2016 after wooden supports started to splinter, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. The bridge surface had a slight sag and officials were concerned about traffic crossing it.

The NCDOT said the bridge is scheduled to be demolished in June.

Bids were awarded in February 2017 for construction of a $3.2 million replacement bridge. Work is slated to begin in just a matter of weeks.

The bridge closure has resulted in long detours for many. Depending on what the destination is, it can add as much as 30 minutes to the trip.

Rebuilding should begin a couple weeks but DOT officials say it could be after the first of the year before the project is complete.

