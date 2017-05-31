Overturned dump truck shuts down southwest Charlotte road

One person has minor injuries when a dump truck overturned in southwest Charlotte Wednesday, MEDIC said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of Shopton Road.

Traffic Advisory; 2800 Blk Shopton Rd closed due to overturned truck; please seek alternate route — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 31, 2017

A dump truck overturned in a curve, according to WBTV crews on scene. The fire department has asked the public to seek an alternate route.

Crews have not said when the road is expected to reopen.

It is unclear whether speed was a factor in this wreck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.