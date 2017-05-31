Arrest made in Clover shooting, armed robbery

A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in York County Wednesday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Jacob Dewayne Hall was arrested for robbing a person at gunpoint around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Cook Road in Clover.

Deputies said Hall shot a person in the leg during the armed robbery. The victim is still in the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Hall and the victim knew each other, according to deputies. The sheriff's office said this is not a random incident.

Officials did not release information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

If you have more information regarding this incident, you're asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.