Charlotte medical employee pleads guilty to patient identity theft

A medical employee accused of stealing victims' personal information pleaded guilty, court officials announced Wednesday.

Court documents say 24-year-old Keniona Thomas of Charlotte provided the personal information of more than 150 patients to her co-conspirator, Christopher Roach, who used the information to make fraudulent purchases and obtain fake driver's licenses.

The activity reportedly happened from late 2014 to August 2016.

"According to court records, as an employee of the Charlotte medical practice, Thomas had access to patients' PII [Personally Identifying Information], which included patient names, social security numbers, and dates of birth," court officials say.

Roach paid Thomas 10 dollars per patient, court documents say, before opening new credit accounts to defraud victims and banks of at least $97,000.

Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft. She faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Roach was previously sentenced to 95 months in prison on conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

The medical facility where Thomas worked was not released.

