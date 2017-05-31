Two charged in Rowan County gun theft

Two people have been arrested in a gun theft case in Rowan County.

Deputies say on May 4, numerous items, including a Smith and Wesson .25 caliber handgun, were stolen from a place on Open Street in China Grove. The victim's son, Donnie Raffaldt Jr., surfaced as the suspect.

Deputies say the stolen gun was sold to Eric Utah Lisk, who possessed other stolen guns. Deputies seized numerous firearms from Lisk's home after a search warrant was issued.

Lisk was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearms and possession of firearm by felon. Raffaldt was charged with felony larceny. He faces additional charges.

