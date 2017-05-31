Where is the bear? Latest sightings put it in Matthews on Tuesday

Matthews Police reported a black bear sighting on Tuesday, while urging the public not to feed or approach it.

“This bear was passing through today at Hwy. 74 / I-485,” police said in a tweet at about 8 p.m. “Pls don't approach or try to feed it.”

Could it be the same bear reported over the weekend in Union County? That bear was seen loping from Waxhaw toward Monroe.

Photos started showing up on social media Saturday, when people spotted the bear in Waxhaw’s Cureton neighborhood, the Observer reported Sunday.

By midday Sunday, the bear had moved out of Waxhaw’s jurisdiction. According to Union County communications, the sheriff’s office took over when the bear was spotted at midday outside Waxhaw’s city limits, at Weddington Road and Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road. “The bear decided to take a walk,” the dispatcher said.

Around 3 p.m., another report had the bear further east, near N.C. 84 and Airport Road, according to the Waxhaw Police Twitter account.

Stacy Watkins said a bear knocked over his garbage can and dragged a trash bag ‘like a sack lunch’ last weekend, Observer news partner WBTV reported.