Where is the bear? Latest sightings put it in Matthews on Tuesday

The activity reportedly happened from late 2014 to August 2016.More >>
The activity reportedly happened from late 2014 to August 2016.More >>
Deputies say on May 4, numerous items, including a Smith and Wesson .25 caliber handgun, were stolen from a place on Open Street in China Grove.More >>
Deputies say on May 4, numerous items, including a Smith and Wesson .25 caliber handgun, were stolen from a place on Open Street in China Grove.More >>
Wireless providers would have more leeway to put cell towers in neighborhoods in Charlotte and across North Carolina under a bill tentatively passed Tuesday by the N.C. House.More >>
Wireless providers would have more leeway to put cell towers in neighborhoods in Charlotte and across North Carolina under a bill tentatively passed Tuesday by the N.C. House.More >>
The emerald ash borer was first detected in North Carolina in 2013 after invading most other eastern states. It was a matter of time before the metallic green beetle appeared in Charlotte, experts told the Observer earlier this spring.More >>
The emerald ash borer was first detected in North Carolina in 2013 after invading most other eastern states. It was a matter of time before the metallic green beetle appeared in Charlotte, experts told the Observer earlier this spring.More >>
Matthews Police reported a black bear sighting on Tuesday, while urging the public not to feed or approach it.More >>
Matthews Police reported a black bear sighting on Tuesday, while urging the public not to feed or approach it.More >>