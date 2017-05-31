Missing Rowan County woman found

The tone of the meeting quickly changed after the president of the NAACP confronted Deputy Chief Rich Grainger, on camera, about what she says is an issued that keeps getting swept under the rug.More >>
Cynthia Lattimore, 59, was reported missing from the 7500 block of Timber Commons Lane at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Salisbury police are appealing for any information that would lead to the arrest of Frankie Eugene Cox, Jr., who they say is wanted for the murder of Timothy Grady.More >>
Plenty of stars from the NASCAR community came out for the showing, and many of them even voiced characters in the movie.More >>
China Grove police say Adriane Leach was reported missing on Sunday after family members couldn't reach her.More >>
