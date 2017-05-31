Missing Rowan County woman found

A 59-year-old woman reported missing in China Grove has been found safe.

China Grove police said Adriane Leach was reported missing on Sunday after family members couldn't reach her.

"She has never failed to be in contact with family members in the past and her disappearance causes extreme concern for her well-being," police said.

There was concern for Leach because she needs medication.

Officials said just after 5 p.m. Wednesday that she was found and is safe.

No further information has been released.

