'Extreme concern' for missing Rowan County woman

A 59-year-old woman is missing in China Grove.

China Grove police say Adriane Leach was reported missing on Sunday after family members couldn't reach her.

"She has never failed to be in contact with family members in the past and her disappearance causes extreme concern for her well-being," police say.

Leach suffers from bi-polar disorder and needs medication. She was last seen in a white Infiniti I30 with NC license plate PCN-6378.

Leach is described as being around 5'04" with brown eyes, black hair and a medium build. Police say she often wears a bob-style wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-216-8500.

