Sheriff: Man assaulted girlfriend, held her at gunpoint until he fell asleep

A Kannapolis man was awakened from his nap by a Rowan Sheriff's deputy, then taken to a jail on a number of charges related to a domestic assault on his girlfriend.

According to the report, deputies were called to an address in the 200 block of Liberty Road in Gold Hill late on Tuesday night. When they arrived they were met by a woman who said that her boyfriend, Matthew Caleb Irvin, 23, of Kannapolis, had assaulted her and held her against her will.

The woman said that Irvin had been charged with driving while impaired a few hours earlier, and that once he got back to the Liberty Road address, he was very angry and combative with her and tried to choke her several times.

She said that Irvin would not allow her to leave and that he had broken her phone, preventing her from calling for help.

The woman said that she went outside of the house, but that Irvin chased her, knocked her to the ground, then dragged her back inside, where he pointed a gun at her head and threatened her not to tell anyone.

Irvin later went to sleep, according to the report. The woman went out of the house and told her father what had happened and then called for help.

Irvin was charged with assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun, and false imprisonment. Irvin is being held without bond.

